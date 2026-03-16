Mrs. Ratsada Nina Tsan, age 62, of Nashville, TN passed away Monday, March 9, 2026 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Laos to the late Hieng Thieh Than Siluangkhot and Siew Juaone Koo. When Mrs. Tsan came to the United States, she was involved with a Traditional Lao Dance Troup. She was meticulously organized which served her well as a cosmetologist and found her true passion is cutting hair. Mrs. Tsan earned an associates degree from Nashville State Technical Institute in electrical engineering. She dreamed of having a daughter to doll up, a blessing she gratefully received, and together they shared countless moments of love, laughter, and special meals around the table. Mrs. Tsan also held deep compassion for children born with cleft lip and palate and hoped to make a meaningful contribution toward making a positive difference in their lives. She was of the Buddhist faith.

Mrs. Tsan is survived by her daughter, Ashley Tsan; siblings, Maly Tsai, Sisangouane Siluangkhot, and Somphay Siluangkhot; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Tsan, and two brothers, Sommay Siluangkhot and Tony Siluangkhot.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 15, 2026 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao funeral service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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