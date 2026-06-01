The story of Brandon Surji (Hunter) reached its final page on May 26th, 2026 at the age of 29 in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his Great- Grandparents, Duane & JoEllen Shamburg, Paul & Rose Lovell; Uncles, Ivan Hunter Jr & Derek Hunter.

He is survived by his Child Briana Hunter; Ex-Wife Alexa Jimenez; Mother, Katherine Vazquez; Step Father, Pablo Vazquez; Grandparents Teresa Tillery and Ivan Hunter; Siblings, Luis (Nathaly) Hunter, Kayla Albadran (Leo), Juan Vazquez, Noah Vazquez; Nieces Hailey Hunter and Neo Munoz; Aunts, Jennifer (Anthony) Garcia, Ashley Tillery, Amanda (Lance) Johnson, Kelly (Harold) Grayson; Uncles David (Andrea) Shamburg, Tracy Shamburg, Craig (the late Laura Hunter) Hunter, Joseph Hunter; Cousins Raphael Mendez Jr, Kayla Hunter, Christopher Mendez, Chesney Hunter, Faith Mendez, Delainey Hunter, Nevaeh Bonds, Khene Hunter, and numerous other family members.

Brandon was a loving father, and his daughter Briana was the light of his life. He was an amazing and kind brother. He was the kind of person that could light up a room just by walking into it. He was a true mama’s boy who tried his best to make his family proud, and he did. Brandon loved loudly and never ended a conversation without making sure you knew he loved you.

Brandon would call himself a genuine person different in his own ways. He’d also call himself a black sheep. When you look at the color black, you’ll see it’s a combination of all colors. The same could be said about Brandon. His kindness shined yellow like the sun, a light there when you need it. His determination burned a hot red, and he could do anything he set his mind to. His laughter struck orange like the heat of a fire, warm and unforgettable. Blue was the color he took out of you because you could never feel down with Brandon around. A black sheep, Brandon was someone with too many colors to see all at once.

He was happy wherever he was, but fishing was his true happy place. It was where he found peace, felt closest to nature, and could leave the worries of the world behind. The quiet of the water brought him comfort, and those moments spent fishing were among his most treasured.

He’ll be sincerely missed, loved, and will forever be with us.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services LLC – Smyrna.

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