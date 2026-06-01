Tennessee Powers Up With First-in-the-nation Fusion Regulations Starting June 9

Tennessee will become the first state in the nation with its own regulatory framework for nuclear fusion machines June 9, marking yet another major milestone as the global epicenter of nuclear energy.

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The Volunteer State will be the first state to roll out a technology-neutral approach to fusion regulation. Tennessee will tap into its expertise as a Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Agreement state with more than 60 years of experience.

“Tennessee has been named the top state in the nation for nuclear energy industry growth, and for good reason,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers. “This latest step supercharges our reputation as the global hub for nuclear innovation and positions us as the most responsive state to new advanced nuclear companies clamoring to call Tennessee home.”

Chapter 0400-20-14 of the Effective Rules and Regulations of the State of Tennessee, as well as its associated definitions, establishes requirements for the licensing of fusion machines and fusion-related activities. Nuclear fusion is the process by which two or more light atomic nuclei combine to form a single, heavier nucleus. This process releases large amounts of energy and is the same reaction that powers the sun and other stars.

A fusion machine is defined as any machine capable of:

Transforming atomic nuclei, through fusion processes, into different elements, isotopes, or other particles; and

Directly capturing and using the resultant products, including particles, heat, or other electromagnetic radiation.

Type One Energy’s commercial site near Oak Ridge is anticipated to be among the first licensees under this new framework and will function as a fusion development campus through projects between the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and the University of Tennessee. Type One’s Infinity Two is forecast to be a 400 MWe fusion power plant using stellarator technology. The company first submitted plans to TDEC in January. The power plant construction, in close coordination with the TVA, could begin in 2028 under the new regulatory rules.

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