6/1/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 78 and Low of 67, Moderate Rain Showers Expected This Afternoon and Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 77.4°F with a wind speed of 3.9 mph. The sky is overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

Today’s high is expected to reach 78.4°F and the low will be around 67.5°F. Winds may increase later in the day, with gusts up to 11.1 mph. There is a 71% chance of moderate rain showers, with a total precipitation forecast of 0.47 in.

This evening, the temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 69.1°F. Winds will calm slightly, reaching up to 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 19%, and the skies will clear overnight.

Currently, there are no active weather alerts for the area. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 67°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 71% chance · 0.47 in Now 77°F · feels 89°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 83°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 57°F Mainly clear Thursday 82°F 58°F Mainly clear Friday 82°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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