6/1/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 78 and Low of 67, Moderate Rain Showers Expected This Afternoon and Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 77.4°F with a wind speed of 3.9 mph. The sky is overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.
Today’s high is expected to reach 78.4°F and the low will be around 67.5°F. Winds may increase later in the day, with gusts up to 11.1 mph. There is a 71% chance of moderate rain showers, with a total precipitation forecast of 0.47 in.
This evening, the temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 69.1°F. Winds will calm slightly, reaching up to 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 19%, and the skies will clear overnight.
Currently, there are no active weather alerts for the area. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|83°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|57°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|82°F
|58°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|82°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
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