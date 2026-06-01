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Home Weather 6/1/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 78 and Low of 67, Moderate...

6/1/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 78 and Low of 67, Moderate Rain Showers Expected This Afternoon and Tonight

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 77.4°F with a wind speed of 3.9 mph. The sky is overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far.

Today’s high is expected to reach 78.4°F and the low will be around 67.5°F. Winds may increase later in the day, with gusts up to 11.1 mph. There is a 71% chance of moderate rain showers, with a total precipitation forecast of 0.47 in.

This evening, the temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 69.1°F. Winds will calm slightly, reaching up to 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 19%, and the skies will clear overnight.

Currently, there are no active weather alerts for the area. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
71% chance · 0.47 in
Now
77°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 83°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 57°F Mainly clear
Thursday 82°F 58°F Mainly clear
Friday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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