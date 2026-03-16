Jeannie Marie McGee, 64, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away in Smyrna, Tennessee after a long illness.

Jeannie was born on April 5, 1961, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was known for her love of creating a warm and beautiful home and took great joy in gardening and caring for those around her.

She is survived by her son, Zack Pitts; her sister, Rhonda Harkins of Graham, Texas; her brothers, Eric Dobbs and wife Joanie of Christiana, Tennessee, and Lance Dobbs and wife Silvia of Yuma, Arizona, her loving aunt, Joyce Tullier who took her and Rhonda in when their parents passed away as well as cherished nieces nephews and beloved grandchildren.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her son, Jamie Pitts; her father, Ivan Dale McGee; and her mother, Jimmie Lee Harkins Dobbs.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 28 at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana.

Jeannie’s pain on earth is over, and she now rests in the arms of our Lord and is reunited with our mother who left this earth too soon. Rest easy, little sister. Until we are joined with you and our parents again.

Lovingly remembered by

Rhonda, Eric, and Lance

The siblings would like to thank her long time caregiver, Terra, who went above and beyond her job description to offer our sister unconditional love and excellent care. Your treasures are laid up Terra.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jeannie Marie McGee, please visit our flower store.

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This obituary was published by Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

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