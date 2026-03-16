Monday, March 16, 2026
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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Peggy Teasley

OBITUARY: Peggy Teasley

By
Michael Carpenter
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Mrs. Margaret “Peggy” Lyn Walker Teasley, age 71, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026. She was born in Sparta, TN to the late William and Lois Wiggs Walker. Peggy earned her bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University. She taught at LaVergne High School and Siegel High School. Peggy attended all the sporting events at the high schools where she taught. More than a teacher, she poured her heart and soul into caring for her students inside and outside the classroom. Peggy was an avid UT Volunteer fan, loved any time spent at the beach with family and friends, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a born-again believer, prayer warrior, and longtime member of Northside Baptist Church and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim Teasley; children, Clint Teasley and his wife Amy and Laura Teasley and her fiancé Cory Sorgenfrei; grandchildren, Reese Sorgenfrei, Judson Teasley, Landree Sorgenfrei, and Emerson Teasley; brothers, John R. Walker, Billy Walker and his wife Ann, Tommy Walker, and Harold Walker and his wife Carolyn; many nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Jax.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, March 16, 2026 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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