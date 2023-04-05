OBITUARY: Randall Scott Kaufman

Randall Scott Kaufman, age 73, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Helen Jeannette Kaufman; and grandson, Tyler Shears.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Kaufman; children, Wayne Shears of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Scott Kaufman and his wife Casey, Mark Kaufman, David Kaufman; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many other family and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior Project – Donate

