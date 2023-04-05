OBITUARY: Howard M. Fitzcharles III

Howard M. Fitzcharles, III, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

A native of Port Providence, PA, he was the son of the late Howard M. Fitzcharles, II and Mary Miller Fitzcharles.

Mr. Fitzcharles was a US Army veteran and an Auto Industry Consultant.

Mr. Fitzcharles was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose Lee Mizell Fitzcharles, a son, Howard M. Fitzcharles, IV, and brothers, Carl, and Jim Fitzcharles.

Mr. Fitzcharles is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Rose Seyl and her husband Scott of Rockvale; grandchildren, Howard M. Fitzcharles, V and his wife Lisa of Smyrna, TN, Elaine Rose Seyl of Rockvale, TN, and Amber N. Seyl of Shelbyville, TN; great-grandson, Howard M. Fitzcharles, VI of Smyrna, TN; and a daughter-in-law, Theresa Fitzcharles of Smyrna, TN.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/