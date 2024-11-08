OBITUARY: Perry A. Niebeling

Perry A. Niebeling, age 63, passed away on November 4, 2024 at Life Care of Hickory Woods.

He was born in Detroit, MI and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 3 years.

Perry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Phyllis Niebeling.

He is survived by son, Robert Allen Niebeling and wife Faith; daughter, Jennifer Shafer; sisters, Tina Thomas, Carol Painter and nine grandchildren.

No arrangements are scheduled at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email