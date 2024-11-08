OBITUARY: Cheri Elizabeth Stewart

Cheri Elizabeth Stewart, born on March 11, 1963, in Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was 61 years old. Cheri was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, whose simple life was characterized by love for her family and close friendships.

Cheri was the beloved daughter of Clifford Mann and Jane Pritchard, both of whom preceded her in death, along with her brother, Kirk Mann.

Cheri’s family was her world; she is survived by her cherished daughter, Alissa Stewart, and her precious granddaughter, Embree Ferrell. Cheri also leaves behind her brother, Robert Britt, and her sister, Christina Bondy (Adam), along with her beloved nephews Jackson Bondy and Kohen Stromile, niece, Kaily Bondy, and her step-father, William Nettle.

Cheri graduated from medical assistant school in 2015, demonstrating a commitment to her education and a desire to help others. Although she had a vibrant spirit, she lived a simple life, finding joy in the company of her family and friends, and fostering connections that enriched her life.

Throughout her life, Cheri was a dedicated member of her community, proudly serving with VFW 9021 in Warren, Michigan, where she took part in planning parties and honoring fallen soldiers. Her contributions were a reflection of her deep respect for those who served their country and her unwavering commitment to her community.

Cheri Elizabeth Stewart will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her warmth, kindness, and love for her family will forever be etched in the hearts of those she touched.

https://www.simplecremationtn.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email