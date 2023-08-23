OBITUARY: Patsy Sue Patton

Patsy Sue Patton, age 77, passed away on August 21, 2023 at Community Care of Rutherford County.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired as Office Assistant Manager with Southern States Electrical and Mechanical Company.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Winford Pearcy, Sr. and Anna Lillian Spain Pearcy; husband, Joe Tom Patton; and siblings, Frances Shipp and Walter Thomas “Tommy” Pearcy.

She is survived by son, Frank (Kristie) Patton; siblings, Jessie Winford “Buddy” (Faye) Pearcy, Jr., Betty Jean Bell, Kathy Ann (Mitchell) Arnold, Billy (Ginny) Pearcy; grandchildren, Joseph (Kaitlyn) Patton, MaryAnna Patton; and great-grandchild, Saylor Patton.

Visitation was 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastors Fay Tucker and Butch Sobiek officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blankenship United Methodist Church, 3602 Midland Road, Shelbyville, TN, 37160

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

