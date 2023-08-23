OBITUARY: John Pugh

John Pugh, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Harvey Pugh and Virginia Brewer Pugh Hollis. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Buster” Pugh.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-seven years, Jo Daniel Pugh; a daughter, Joanna Freytag and husband Edward of Murfreesboro; brothers, Ronnie Pugh and wife Glenda and Don Pugh and wife Janice, all of Murfreesboro, and Jerry Pugh and wife Judy of Manchester; and a host of other loving family and friends.

John was a United States Army veteran and retired from the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 4:00 pm until the time of a memorial service with military honors beginning at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Pugh family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of John to the American Cancer Society.

