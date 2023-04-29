OBITUARY: Norma Jean Eanes

Norma Jean Eanes, age 79 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2023.

She was a native of Cheatham County and was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Eanes; parents, Henry C. Hudgens and Virgie Parker Hudgens; brothers, Robert Hudgens and Willis Hudgens; sisters, Joan Bessire; Willie Mai Leist, and Flora Mai Hudgens.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Kay Hudson, James “Jimbo” Eanes and wife Dusty Hasty; grandsons, Garrett Mastin and Jackson Eanes.

Mrs. Eanes was a member of Jefferson Pike Church of Christ and was retired from YMCA.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Jefferson Pike Church of Christ, followed Celebration of Life service will be 4:00 PM.

