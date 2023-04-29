OBITUARY: Nellie Jane Hutchins

Nellie Jane Hutchins, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro with family by her side.

She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Ephraim Franklin Hoover and Mary Jane Curlee Hoover.

She was also preceded by siblings, Ephraim Hoover, Jr., David Hoover, Robert Hoover, Joyce Bolinger, Jerry Hoover; and a son-in-law, Charles “Hammer” Young.

Survivors include her children, Anita Young, Richard Hutchins and wife Jessica, Bonnie Ogles and husband Buddy, and Kimmy Hutchins; grandchildren, Crystal VanWinkle, Thomas Hawkins, Joshua Hutchins, Caleb Hutchins, Kristin Brown, Cameron Hutchins, Hailey Hutchins, Lance Sheppard, Chad Sheppard, and Lindsay Sheppard; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Nellie was a longtime employee of Murfreesboro’s City Cafe on the public square where she was known for her warm smile, infectious laugh and kind heart. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time on earth.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Tim Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Curlee Cemetery in Cannon County with family serving as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Hutchins may be made to Alive Hospice, Inc., 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 and an online guestbook is available for the Hutchins family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/