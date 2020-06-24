Janet Niele Arnold, affectionately known by all as Niele, passed away June 13th at the age of 56. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Emerson White and her father Thomas Justin Arnold.

Niele was a native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She graduated from Riverdale High School, attended Middle Tennessee State University and graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She served time in the United States Armed Forces. Niele will always be remembered for her intelligence, her wit and her passion and love for animals. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister Laura Arnold Isolani (Rodney), aunts Donna Emerson, Janie Blair and Ann Harper, uncle David Emerson (Delta), her niece Megan, nephews Nicholas and Lucas, numerous cousins, and her beloved cats Bouki and Simone.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rutherford County Cat Rescue, RCCR PO Box 11824 Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Visitation with the family will be Saturday June 27, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro from 10 am to 12 noon. A private graveside service will be held at a later time at Evergreen Cemetery.