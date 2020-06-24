Brenda Sue Cassity Ray, age 72, joined her beloved on June 22, 2020 peacefully ending her battle against cancer.

Her beloved, Jerry H. Ray, proceeded her on his journey home on November 1, 2019. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, William Fredereck Cassity and Sue Nell Willmore Cassity; her husband of 53 years, Jerry H. Ray; and her son, Joseph Wesley Ray. She is survived by her daughters, Jerie “Angie” Ray (Terry Givens) and Jennifer LeAnn Snow (Jared); four grandchildren, Morgan Alonso (Chris), Perry Burton, Casidy “Luna” Snow and Ian Snow; and three great-grandchildren all of the Murfreesboro, TN area. Brenda is also survived by her siblings: Dianne McIntyre of Watertown, TN; Pam (Ted) Smith of Glendale, AZ; Nicky (Robin) Cassity of Carthage, Tn; David (Deb) Cassity of Defeated, TN; and John Cassity of Carthage, TN. She is further survived by one uncle, Nick T. “Unc” Willmore of the Rome Community in TN; siblings-in-law and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Brenda graduated from Smith County High School in 1966 and went onto attend Middle Tennessee State University and Austin Peay University studying Fine Art and photography. She was also a member of the CCWHA for the past 15 years. She loved sports and the outdoors and was willing to give any outdoor activity a try with enthusiasm. She especially enjoyed riding horses, kayaking and camping in the later part of her life. Brenda lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed her family, many friends and especially mentoring and helping others. No one was ever a stranger to her, and she was blessed with a giving heart.

She leaves us with one final bit of advice from her most often asked question at the end of her life. She was frequently asked, “What was her secret to a successful 53 years of marriage?” Her reply, “Trust, Unconditional Love, & Space! If you don’t have Trust, then you don’t have anything. If you Love your partner enough that your Love runs deeper than any problem… Space. You both always have to have your own Space as well as Togetherness, and your Love fills the Space.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with visitation from 3:00 PM until the 5:00 PM service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Lighthouse Christian Camp, Inc. 205 Serenity Place, Smithville, TN 37166 in memory of Brenda Ray.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Avalon Hospice of Murfreesboro and Lebanon, TN for their exceptional care of Brenda in her final weeks.