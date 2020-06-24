Carrie Weathersby West, age 35 of LaVergne, Tennessee, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was a native of Smyrna, the daughter of Eddie Weathersby of Shreveport, Louisiana and Sharon Weathersby of Houston, Texas, who survive her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by sons, Austin Ingram and Owen Neal; brothers, Eric Weathersby and wife Kimberly, and David Weathersby and wife Marisela, all of Murfreesboro; half-sister, Piper Weathersby of Shreveport; maternal grandmother, Joanne Galyon of Paint Rock, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Bethany, Daniel and Grace; Uncle, Emmit Galyon; aunts, Margaret Adkisson, Gail Galyon, Nora Hightower, Sherrie Bonner; special cousin, Rachel Hurt; father of her son, Owen, Wayne Neal; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday from 5:00pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with W.D. Thomason officiating. An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.