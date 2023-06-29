OBITUARY: Michael J. Spiroff

On June 20, 2023, Michael J Spiroff, known to his loved ones as Mike, bid farewell to this world.

Born on July 26, 1952, Mike led a life filled with love, friendship, and unwavering dedication.

As we reflect on his life, we remember a remarkable man who touched the hearts of many.

Mike is survived by his mother-in-law Lucy Waselchalk, brother-in-law Billy and Joey Waselchalk, Nieces Shery and Crystal Waselchalk and Great-Niece Briella.

Though Mike and his beloved wife Debbie did not have children, their nurturing spirits made them parents in the eyes of countless individuals throughout the years. Their love and support blessed numerous families, and Mike’s caring nature resonated deeply with all those fortunate enough to call him a friend. The impact of his blessings will be felt for generations to come.

Mike had a few hobbies that he cherished with an extraordinary passion. Golf was one of his greatest joys, and he found solace on the greens, honing his skills and embracing the challenges the sport offered.

In addition to his love for golf, Mike had an undeniable affection for animals. He poured his heart into caring for his new puppy, Ginger, and his dedication extended to the house cat (Peyton) at Stones River Country Club, where he became the feline’s unofficial caretaker. His friends would often tease him, joking that the cat ate better than most people. Mike would simply smile and say, “She deserved every bite.”

The Tennessee Titans held a special place in Mike’s heart, and he lived and breathed the team’s colors—two-tone blue. His mood during the fall was directly influenced by the Titans’ performance on Sundays, reflecting his unwavering devotion to the team.

Not only was Mike passionate about his hobbies, but he was also a consummate professional. After a short stint in the Navy, his sense of duty and commitment extended to his career as a manufacturing representative. He approached his work with integrity, treating his clients as if they were family. To Mike, every transaction had two customers, and he fought for both sides with a dedication that could only be described as brotherly love.

Mike’s presence at Stones River Country Club was cherished by all who knew him. He was a dear friend to everyone, and his infectious laughter and warm smile brought joy to those around him. He will be remembered as a pillar of strength and a true friend to all who frequented the club.

In this time of mourning, we remember Mike’s loving wife, Debbie, who stood by his side for nearly 40 years, sharing a life filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. Together, they exemplified the meaning of unwavering companionship and support.

Though no memorial service will be held, the memory of Mike will forever live in the hearts of those whose lives he touched. His love, kindness, and genuine friendship will continue to inspire us all. Farewell, dear friend. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will remain with us always.

The family requests memorials in memory of Mike be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 and an online guestbook is available for the Spiroff family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

