Smyrna Man Takes His Life While Deputies Try to Arrest Him in La Vergne

A Smyrna man took his own life while Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies tried to take him into custody on multiple felony warrants Wednesday night in La Vergne, a detective supervisor said.

Patrol deputies reported the 42-year-old man died from a gunshot wound on Jones Mill Road in La Vergne, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division.

No deputies were injured.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy will be conducted.

During the initial investigation, detectives recovered a handgun the man was armed with at the scene. They processed the crime scene and interviewed deputies and other witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.