WEATHER ALERT- Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Bad Air, Hot Temps

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023

TNZ007>009-026>029-059>062-075-095-292100-
/O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.230630T1600Z-230701T0100Z/
/O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.230629T1600Z-230630T1600Z/
Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-
Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Giles-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Ashland City, Kingston Springs,
Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Shelbyville, and Pulaski
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT... For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
  expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
  conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM CDT
  Friday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
  Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
  increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
  particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
  activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.





 

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 416
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1055 AM CDT THU JUN 29 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 416 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-015-021-027-031-037-041-043-051-055-061-081-083-085-087-
099-101-103-111-117-119-125-127-133-135-141-147-149-159-161-165-
169-175-177-181-185-187-189-292100-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0416.230629T1555Z-230629T2100Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              CANNON              CHEATHAM
CLAY                 COFFEE              DAVIDSON
DE KALB              DICKSON             FRANKLIN
GILES                GRUNDY              HICKMAN
HOUSTON              HUMPHREYS           JACKSON
LAWRENCE             LEWIS               LINCOLN
MACON                MARSHALL            MAURY
MONTGOMERY           MOORE               OVERTON
PERRY                PUTNAM              ROBERTSON
RUTHERFORD           SMITH               STEWART
SUMNER               TROUSDALE           VAN BUREN
WARREN               WAYNE               WHITE
WILLIAMSON           WILSON





 

Air Quality Alert

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-300500-
Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-
Smith-Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs,
Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage,
South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood,
Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury
822 AM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued
a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area.. until
midnight CDT tonight.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground
level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be
affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory
disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For
additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of
Environment and Conservation site at
http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.

$$


 

