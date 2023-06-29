WEATHER ALERT- Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Bad Air, Hot Temps

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023 TNZ007>009-026>029-059>062-075-095-292100- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.230630T1600Z-230701T0100Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.230629T1600Z-230630T1600Z/ Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale- Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Giles- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, and Pulaski 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT... For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 416 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1055 AM CDT THU JUN 29 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 416 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-021-027-031-037-041-043-051-055-061-081-083-085-087- 099-101-103-111-117-119-125-127-133-135-141-147-149-159-161-165- 169-175-177-181-185-187-189-292100- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0416.230629T1555Z-230629T2100Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY COFFEE DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY MOORE OVERTON PERRY PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...OHX...HUN...

Air Quality Alert

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-300500- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale- Smith-Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 822 AM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area.. until midnight CDT tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment. $$ JB Wright

Excessive Heat Warning

