OBITUARY: Michael Frank Behning

Michael Frank Behning passed away peacefully at sunrise on October 4, 2024.

He was the son of Frank P. and Eldora (Bauermeister) Behning, born on October 19, 1955, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Mike had an amazing gift with cars, specializing in transmissions. He worked in the automotive field in Ohio and Colorado, and spent the last eight years as a member of the Nissan North America, Tech Line, Powertrain Group in Smyrna, Tenn.

When not working, Mike enjoyed fly fishing and tying his own flies, big game hunting, and Texas Hold’em poker. When he was younger, he was a regular at area drag racing tracks.

Mike is survived by siblings Janet, Cranston, R.I.; Paul (Trisha), Akron, Ohio; James (Laura), Covington, Ga.; Harry (Cindy) Bellevue, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Ethan Atkins, Abigail Atkins, Sean Haines, Josie Behning and Jared Behning.

Mike was preceded in death by his father and older sister, Gail.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Advent Lutheran Church, 1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro, Tenn. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike’s honor to the American Kidney Fund or to your favorite charity.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email