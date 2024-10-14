OBITUARY: Katherine H. McCoin

Katherine H. McCoin (Kay), age 80 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2024 after battling with leukemia.

A native of Middle, TN, she retired from Schneider Electric after many years where she made lasting friendships. She was a dedicated mother, with a huge heart, who also didn’t mind yelling at a football game on Sunday afternoons. Ms. Kay was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for many years and in her later years she enjoyed watching Pastor Allen Jackson’s sermons of World Outreach Church from home. She loved the Lord and she loved her family very much.

Ms. Kay was the daughter of the late Carl Hammond Jr. and Katherine E. Hammond.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Petre, her daughter, Kathleen McCoin, her grandson Travis Fennessey and great-grandson Walker McCoin.

Ms. Kay is survived by her daughter, Kashia Smith of Murfreesboro, TN; son Danny McCoin and his wife Rhonda of Livingston, TN; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Noah, Brittany and husband Derek two kids -Ella and James; Brannon and wife Ruby three kids-Ryker, Kaiman, and Iyla; Brock and wife Hannah two kids- Walker and Tatum; Brilee and husband Carson one kid- Brooks.

Please feel free to prepare something to share about Kay at the Celebration of Life. Though we may shed tears, we want to celebrate her in a big way remembering all our special times we had with her. Also, to give thanks to God for the gift of Kay being a part of each of our lives.

Revelation 21:4

“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away”

Our reward is in eternity!

Celebration of Life:

Sunday, October 20, 2024

2:00PM – 4:00PM

Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church

6000 Manchester Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Reception to follow at church

