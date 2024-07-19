OBITUARY: Melinda Faye Stanfield McFarlin

Melinda Faye Stanfield McFarlin, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024,

A native of Kingston, TN, she was the daughter of the late Marcus and Mary Barnard Stanfield.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Edwin McFarlin.

Mrs. McFarlin is survived by her children, Jason Reynolds and his wife LaDonna of Murfreesboro, TN, Paul McFarlin and his wife Melanie of Lebanon, TN, Kristy Reynolds Timberlake of Murfreesboro, TN and Jonathan McFarlin and his wife Damala of Milton, TN; grandchildren, Ty, Wyatt, Lynlee, Braxton, Kati, Brailey, Austin, Myliena, Kobe, Haleigh, Jackson, Austin, and Christy; great-grandchild, Baylen; brothers, Bill Stanfield of Kingston, TN, and Mark Stanfield of Knoxville, TN.

A family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Mrs. McFarlin was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a retired teacher from the Murfreesboro City Schools, having taught at Bradley Academy for 34 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Melinda McFarlin may be made to Bradley Academy, 511 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Attn. Desiree Keith (615) 895-2672.

An online guestbook for the McFarlin family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email