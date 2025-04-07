OBITUARY: Barbara Elaine Mash

Barbara Elaine Mash, age 82, passed away April 2, 2025 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

She was born in Nashville and a resident of Rutherford County and attended River of Life Church in Smyrna.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Julian Adkins and Earcel Purcell Adkins; son, Robert Glen; and brothers, Wayne Adkins and Jerry Adkins.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Douglas Mash; daughters, Pamela Mash, Lynn (Sid) Edwards; son, Russell Mash; siblings, Brenda (Joe) Callahan, Dorothy Hillis, Dwight (Dawn) Adkins, Ray (Judy) Adkins, Ronnie (Susan) Adkins, Greg (Wendy) Adkins; grandchildren, Samara Mash, Cody Mash, Seth Edwards.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 and 12:00-2:00 PM, Monday, April 7, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 7, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastor Aaron Minick officiating. Graveside will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email