Good American and Dolly Parton Team Up for Jean Collection

Dolly Parton introduces her limited-edition collaboration with Good American: Dolly’s Joleans. The collection features denim adorned with shimmering rhinestones, country glam-inspired details, and more, all of which reflect Dolly’s one-of-a-kind essence. The natural synergy between Good American and Dolly Parton can be felt throughout the collection—from the clothes to the campaign, there’s a consistent embrace of expressing yourself and celebrating who you are.

“Dolly Parton is a true icon whose influence transcends generations, and partnering with her on this collection is an incredible honor,” says Emma Grede, CEO and Co-Founder of Good American. “Together, we created a collection that embodies self-expression and embracing what makes each of us unique.”

Good American merges their expertise across denim and ready-to-wear with country charm. The result? A collection as iconic as Dolly herself, featuring tailored silhouettes, luxe embellishments, and fresh interpretations of classic fabrics like poplin and denim. Together, they bring Dolly’s unapologetically authentic and effortlessly glamorous spirit to life in a bold and modern way.

“I’ve always believed what you wear should make you feel as fabulous as you truly are, and this brand new line, Dolly’s Joleans, is all about celebrating individuality with a touch of sparkle,” says Dolly Parton. “I’m inspired by Good American’s ability to create clothes that make women feel confident and ready to shine!”

Facilitated by Dolly’s licensing agency IMG Licensing, this collaboration is about more than just style. Good American partnered with Dolly because, like her, they believe in authenticity and inclusivity. With silhouettes that cater to a range of style preferences and a size range that’s truly for everyone, Dolly’s Joleans empower everyone to have their own Dolly moment. Dolly’s Joleans will be available for a limited time at Good American stores and online, priced between $64-$229 with sizes ranging from 00-30, XS-5X. The collection will also be available at retail partner Nordstrom on nordstrom.com and in the Nordstrom store at The Mall at Green Hills.

