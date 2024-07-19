OBITUARY: Joan Marie Houser

Joan Marie Houser, age 88, passed away on July 15, 2024 at her residence.

She was born in Jamestown, NY and retired secretary with the school district. Joan was a coffee drinking, book reading, animal loving (especially cats) kind of gal. She enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, going out to eat, snow skiing, and playing cards with her friends. She volunteered at her church in the nursery and was also a part of the Friday bulletin stuffers. She will be greatly missed.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Milton and Florence May Brant Bush; husband, Ronald Monroe Houser.

She is survived by her sons, James Edwin (Betty) Houser, Michael Alan (Julie) Houser, Steven Vincent (Tammy) Houser and Paul Anthony (Crissy) Houser; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on August 10th at Jennings and Ayers in Murfreesboro, TN. There will be visitation from 1-2 pm with the service beginning at 2:00.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

