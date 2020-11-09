Mary Estelle Adcock Delbridge, age 98 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born in Rutherford County to the late Joe Adcock and Alvie Delbridge Adcock. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Kimmy Carpenter; great-grandson, Shane Carpenter; brothers, Charles Adcock and Andrew Adcock; and sister, Martha Newland.

Mrs. Delbridge is survived by her daughter, Jane Hill and husband Ricky; son, Steven Johnson; grandchildren, Jeff Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Wayne Carpenter, Jason Hill, and Josh Hill; great-grandchildren, Allen Carpenter, Ashley Pruitt, Kelsey Johnson, and Kiara Reese; and sister, Dorothy Marlin.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.