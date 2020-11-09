Local Agencies Collaborate to Assist Child Abuse Victims

Murfreesboro, TN – “19 days feels like a very short period of time to an adult,” stated Child Advocacy Center Director Sharon De Boer. “But, to a child being abused every day, 19 days can feel like an eternity.” From November 1-19, the Child Advocacy Center is partnering with 16 local agencies to increase awareness about the plight of child abuse victims and encourage adults to react responsibly and report child abuse.

The Women’s World Summit Foundation is sponsoring the 10th Annual 19 Days of Activism for the Prevention of Violence Against Children and Youth. This international event happens every year from November 1-19. According to Elly Pradervand, WWSF President and CEO, “Our world is moving into greater awareness of the tremendous challenges we all face and the wellbeing of children and young people needs to be on the top of the list in delivering a world fit for children and youth.”

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, our community partners never stopped protecting the most vulnerable treasures in the community, our children,” continued De Boer. “During the month of November, we encourage you to engage with our media and social media campaign. Please like our partner agencies on Facebook, share information on your social media platforms, join us Wednesday, November 18 at 12:00 noon on Facebook Live for the Virtual Flag Raising in honor of child abuse survivors, and make financial contributions to these organizations that make a difference every day in children’s lives.”

The 17 partner agencies involved in the media and social media campaign include:

· Boys and Girls Club of Rutherford County

· Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County

· Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

· Department of Children’s Services

· District Attorney’s Office

· Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center

· Juvenile Court of Rutherford County

· Kymari House

· La Vergne Police Department

· Murfreesboro City Schools

· Murfreesboro Police Department

· Our Kids Center

· Safe Baby Court

· Prevention Coalition for Success

· Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

· Smyrna Police Department

· Special Kids

The Child Advocacy Center works as a multi-disciplinary Child Protective Investigative Team with the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s Office to respond to child abuse cases, investigate the crime, aggressively prosecute offenders, help children heal from the trauma, and help families rebuild their shattered lives.

“When a child is being abused, they are counting on us to pick up the telephone and report,” concluded De Boer. “When you make that report it activates the Child Protective Investigative Team to protect children.” The Department of Children’s Services child abuse reporting number is 1-877-237-0004.

For more information on the 19 Days of Activism visit the website at https://www.woman.ch/19-days-of-activism-prevention-kit/ or contact the Child Advocacy Center at (615) 867-9000.