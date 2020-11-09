Jean Alyne Dotson, age 46 of Murfreesboro passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 after a courageous battle. She was a native of Perry County and was a member of World Outreach Church and counselor to many women battling cancer and volunteer with Green House Ministries.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Steven Dotson; children, Suzy Dotson, Jack Dotson, Caroline Dotson all of Murfreesboro; mother, Dorothy Jean Patterson of Linden; brothers, Bert Patterson and wife Dalyn of Linden, and Bill Patterson and Lorrie of Nashville; sister; Donna Lee and husband Tommy of Dickson.

Jean was a devoted wife, mother, Christian. She loved others as the face of Jesus to so many.

Memorials may be made to Green House Ministries.

Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Jean’s life will be Wednesday 11:00AM at World Outreach Church. Allen Jackson, Marvin Eaglen, Steve Hutson, Malcolm Hedding will be officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com