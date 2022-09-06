OBITUARY: Mary Church Parsley

Mary Church Parsley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, she was 88 years old.

She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Frank Church and Willie Belle Simpson Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry V. Parsley; brothers, Thomas, Jerry, and Steve Church; sister, Geneva Starkey; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Parsley.

Mrs. Parsley is survived by her sons, Hank Parsley of Murfreesboro and Roy Parsley and his wife Debra of Readyville; daughters, Cathy Tucker and her husband David of Milton and Karen Whittaker of Lakeland, TN; sister, Susan Flatt; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Parsley was a member of Bellwood Church of Christ and worked as the business manager of Parsley Brothers Construction.

Visitation with the Parsley family will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Bro. Mark Pierce will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

