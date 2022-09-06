Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Bruce A. Webb

By Jennifer Haley
Mr. Bruce A. Webb of Lavergne, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, he was 38 years old.

He was born September 20, 1983, in Mt. Vernon, IL.

He is survived by his parents, Kathleen and John Butler of LaVergne and Darrell Webb of Ewing, IL; brother, Nick Randolph and significant other Brittany Johnson of Belknap, IL; sister, Kimberly Randolph of LaVergne; nephews, Landon Randolph of Belknap, IL and CJ and Jojo Machan of LaVergne; niece, Mariah Lamer of LaVergne; several aunts, uncles, and cousins of Murfreesboro, TN and Mt. Vernon, IL; and his Coca-Cola family.

Psalm 73:26, My flesh and my heart faileth, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

