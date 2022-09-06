OBITUARY: Joe Lemonds

Mr. Joe Lemonds of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, he was 68 years old.

He was a native of Detroit, MI and a son of the late Joel and Betty Joe Lemonds. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Carol Lemonds, and a brother, Michael Lemonds.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Alma Lemonds; daughters, Moriah Hines of Mt. Juliet and Amanda (Jimmy) Priest of Smyrna; grandchildren, Brody, Colton, and Rayann Hines and Lyla and Luke Priest; a sister, Lisa Lemonds of Paris, TN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Joe spent his summers in Tennessee as a child and was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He retired from Nissan North America’s maintenance department. He served as a deacon of Stones River Baptist Church where he also assisted with the care of the church and grounds. He was an amazing giver and loved by many.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Tuesday at Stones River Baptist Church, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday at Stones River Baptist Church with Tony Hinton and Gary Collier officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Lemonds family at www.woodfinchapel.net.

