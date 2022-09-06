OBITUARY: Donald Edward ‘Don’ Greever

Donald Edward “Don” Greever of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, he was 79 years old.

He was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina and was a native of Mountain City, TN.

Mr. Greever was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro, and was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janet Daniel Greever who died in 2020; his parents, C.E. Greever and Rudy Helen Lane Greever; and a brother, Barry Greever.

Mr. Greever was a lifelong member, and deacon of Central Christian Church. He attended the University of Tennessee and returned to Murfreesboro to graduate from Middle Tennessee State University. Mr. Greever was retired from State Farm in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his children, Jensi Dykes and her husband Roger of Knoxville, TN, and Tom Greever and his wife Christie of Murfreesboro, TN; and three wonderful grandchildren, John Houston Dykes, Caroline Lane Dykes, and Braxton Daniel Greever; niece, Julie Hartmann and husband Tom; and nephew, Lane Greever and wife Gretchen both of Naperville, IL

Mr. Greever was a devoted Volunteer fan and supporter of The University of Tennessee.

Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kyle Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Greever family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/