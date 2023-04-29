OBITUARY: Marla Jayne Shelly

Mrs. Marla Jayne Shelly, age 65, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

She was a native of Yorktown, IN and daughter to Paul and Betty Roberts Curry.

Mrs. Shelly worked as an ICU nurse for 37 years before her retirement. A graduate of Harding University, nursing was all she ever wanted to do. She was a faithful member of Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ in Nashville where she taught Sunday School and volunteered. While her children were growing up, Mrs. Shelly was always the team mom to her children’s friends.

Mrs. Shelly is survived by her mother, Betty Curry of Smyrna; sons, JP Shelly and his wife Leigh of Huntington Beach, CA and Michael Shelly and his wife Danielle of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Brennan, Lola Pearl, and Corbin; brother, David Earl Curry and his wife Linda of Cedar Key, FL; brother-in-law, Thurl Noonkester of Smyrna; nephew, Brian Noonkester and his wife Heike; niece, Beth Stinebrink and her husband Aaron; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Curry; twin sister, Marianne Noonkester; and daughter, Hope Culver.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Preserve Lindsley Ave Now at https://www.preservelindsleyavenuenow.com/.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ.

Visitation will also be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

