OBITUARY: Carol Sue (Harrell) Canter

Carol Sue (Harrell) Canter, age 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully April 26, 2023, at home surrounded by her family after a long battle with extended illnesses.

She was born in Warren County, Tennessee, to Cecil and Josephine Thomas on March 19, 1954. She grew up in Woodbury with her brother and sister, getting into mischief and creating memories on a family farm.

Carol graduated from Smyrna High School in 1972. She had recently retired after working 42 years at Middle Tennessee Mental Health where she had developed a connection with the co-workers who became her second family whom she loved and was loved by. She was very active with her church at Redemption House in Lavergne up until illness restricted her activities.

She was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister, and friend. She was affectionately known as being a “Sassy Granny” always making time for her family and friends, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her late husband, Bobby Joe Harrell and parents, Cecil and Josephine Thomas.

She is survived by her husband, of 25 years, Mike Canter; three sons, Wayne (Rachel) Harrell, Chuck (Brandie) Harrell, Dennis (Megan) Harrell; stepson, Eddie (Justin) Canter-Green; stepdaughter, Jenny Busey; sister, Vickie Sloan and brother, Doug (Debbie) Thomas; close family friend, Lindsay Manus; as well as beloved grand and great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 28, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 12:00 PM. Graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to Redemption House Church, 350 East Jefferson Pike, Lavergne, TN 37086.

