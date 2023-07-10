OBITUARY: Margaret Louise Utley

Mrs. Margaret Louise Utley, age 99, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023.

She was born near Dawson Springs, KY to the late Chester and Vannie Walker Brown.

Mrs. Utley had several careers in her life; she was a homemaker, hairdresser, and owned her own seamstress shop at one point. She was a faithful member of Stones River Baptist Church. Mrs. Utley enjoyed crocheting caps for newborn babies at St. Jude’s. She made over 400 in one year. She also made prayer shawls and items for the homeless.

Mrs. Utley is survived by her sons, Tony Utley of Smyrna and Ron Utley of Hendersonville, TN; grandson, Sean Utley and his partner Charlotte Woodson; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Alicia, Zack and his wife Lauren, and Abby and her husband Jordan; great-great-grandchildren, Emelia, Rowan, Cove, Maddix, and Emma; brother, Douglas Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Utley; daughter, Nancy Utley; brother, Garland Brown; son, Steven Utley; and a granddaughter, Lisa Bechtold.

Visitation with the family was held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will take place Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 12:00noon in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville, KY. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals or Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro in memory of Mrs. Utley.

