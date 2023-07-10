6 Live Shows this Week – July 10, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo by Jim Wood

Here are six live shows to catch this week.

1Foreigner

photo by Donna Vissman

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Tuesday, July 11, 7 pm

Foreigner is on its farewell tour. Tour kicks off on July 6th with a stop in Nashville this week.

Find tickets here. 

2Tears for Fears

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Tuesday, July 11, 7:30 pm

Tears for Fears Summer tour Tipping Point Tour Part II will stop in Franklin this week.

Find tickets here. 

3The Vegabonds, Dallas Burrows, Gabe Lee

photo from 3rd and Lindsley

3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

Friday, July 14, noon

It’s free music at 3rd and Lindsley for the Finally Fridays event. Artists to perform include The Vegabonds, Dallas Burrows, and Gabe Lee.

4Beyonce

photo from Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium, One Titans Way, Nashville

Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR heads to Nashville this week, her first solo tour in over six years.

Find tickets here. 

5Blink 182

photo from YouTube

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Sunday, July 16, 7:30 pm

The band unites for the first time in ten years for its North American Tour. Don’t miss seeing the band at Bridgestone.

Find tickets here. 

1964 The Tribute

photo from Nashville Symphony

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Friday, July 14, 8 pm

Relive your favorite Beatles hits, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Eight Days a Week,” “I Feel Fine” and more, as this one-of-a-kind concert experience re-creates an early-’60s performance by the Fab Four, complete with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter.

Find tickets here. 

 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

