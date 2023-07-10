6 Live Shows this Week – July 10, 2023

Here are six live shows to catch this week.
1Foreigner
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
Tuesday, July 11, 7 pm
Foreigner is on its farewell tour. Tour kicks off on July 6th with a stop in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
2Tears for Fears
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Tuesday, July 11, 7:30 pm
Tears for Fears Summer tour Tipping Point Tour Part II will stop in Franklin this week.
Find tickets here.
3The Vegabonds, Dallas Burrows, Gabe Lee
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
Friday, July 14, noon
It’s free music at 3rd and Lindsley for the Finally Fridays event. Artists to perform include The Vegabonds, Dallas Burrows, and Gabe Lee.
4Beyonce
Nissan Stadium, One Titans Way, Nashville
Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR heads to Nashville this week, her first solo tour in over six years.
Find tickets here.
5Blink 182
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Sunday, July 16, 7:30 pm
The band unites for the first time in ten years for its North American Tour. Don’t miss seeing the band at Bridgestone.
Find tickets here.
1964 The Tribute
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Friday, July 14, 8 pm
Relive your favorite Beatles hits, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Eight Days a Week,” “I Feel Fine” and more, as this one-of-a-kind concert experience re-creates an early-’60s performance by the Fab Four, complete with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter.
Find tickets here.