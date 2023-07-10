New Music this Week-July 10, 2023

1 Frank Ray

Frank Ray today releases his most unique body of work yet – his self-titled debut label album Frank Ray.“Country has always been the music that’s closest to my heart. It’s always been like my comfort food for my soul,” says Ray. “With that said, it’s also been fun to incorporate different elements of who I am into this new music. This project stays true to my heritage and upbringing, fusing a Latin flair, cool and funky arrangements, Classic Rock and R&B grooves alongside 90s Country inspired barstool songs. And there are definitely some high-energy party anthems to boot!”

Take a listen here.