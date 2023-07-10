OBITUARY: Jessie Carolyn Sneed

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jessie “Carolyn” Sneed, beloved Mother, Grandmother and friend who peacefully departed from this world on July 7, 2023.

Carolyn was born on November 25, 1927 to the late Ervin H . Tassey and Grace White Travis Tassey in Cannon County.

She led a remarkable life of 95 1/2 years filled with love, determination and countless cherished memories.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Vaught Sneed and a sister, Liddy Mai Tassey Tenpenny.

Survivors include one daughter, Myra Mai Sneed Mason, one Grandson Ewin Allen Mason, Jr (Cheryl) and three great Grandchildren (Dillon Mason, Megan Mason and Morgan Sowder (Mason) and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Antioch Church of Christ.

Carolyn was very talented at making beautiful quilts, handcrafted pillows and other crafts. She worked tirelessly as a Mother, homemaker and farmer’s wife. Her home of 70 years was her “little Heaven on earth”.

Her favorite pastime of late was enjoying sitting in her sunroom watching the hummingbirds and numerous wildlife. Of course, she also relished visits from neighbors and friends to share stories of the “Good Ole Days”.

She enjoyed listening to country music, keeping her yard well manicured and growing her favorite flowers which always thrived. She was a 27 year survivor of cancer. When diagnosed she said “It’s nothing more than a bad cold’.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday with Bro. Tony Smith officiating. Burial will be at Ward’s Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jessie “Carolyn” Sneed will forever remain in our hearts, a shining light and source of inspiration. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her memory continue to bring comfort to those who loved her.

