OBITUARY: Madeline Methvin

Please join us in celebrating the life of Madeline Methvin. After graduating from Central High School in 1965 she earned her Bachelor’s in Science in Physical Education and Recreation with a minor in Secondary Education from MTSU in 1968. Shortly after Madeline joined the United States Air Force. She attended Officer Training School at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. She served our country from 1971 to 1974 and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.

Madeline worked in the private business sector as an estimator, manager and business owner from 1977 to 1988. But her heart was the happiest in her service work. Madeline served and worked with the American Red Cross in a variety of positions and locations, especially at the Heart of Tennessee Rutherford County Chapter in Murfreesboro from 1988 to 1995 leaving as the Assistant Director. She worked in blood donation services as well as many national and local disasters. Even after retirement, Madeline continued to serve. She loved the St.Clair Senior Center. She enjoyed the many benefits the center has to offer as well as being part of the Meals on Wheels Team before COVID. COVID impacted her life so much, limiting her ability to get out and spend time with those she loved and cared for.

In the last few months she battled both brain and lung cancer. Madeline had some great visits from both family and friends before surrendering her spirit to the Lord’s care on Thursday, June 29th.

Madeline was predeceased by her father Charles Marion Tilford of Tullahoma and A.D. Wheeler Tilford of McMinnville. She is also predeceased by her husband George Harvey Methvin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Madeline is survived by her older sister Carolyn Tilford Caddell, and nieces Michelle Caddell Ellis and Danielle Caddell Sneed of Florida, her stepdaughter Theresa Methvin Stanley of DeQuincy, Louisiana, cousin Steve Sain (wife Elena) of Jackson’s Gap, Alabama and their families. She is also survived by her dear friend Sheila Coelho of Murfreesboro.

Please join us in celebrating her life on July 29th from 12-3 at the St. Clair Senior Center located at 325 St.Clair St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Please RSVP to Danielle Sneed via text or call at (239) 300-8090.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of her favorite charities: St. Clair Senior Center, Paralyzed Veterans of America, MTSU or the American Red Cross.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Madeline, please visit our floral store.