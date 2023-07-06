OBITUARY: Nicholas William Erin Feltner

Nicholas William Erin Feltner, passed away on June 22, 2023 at the age of 50.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Farmer Feltner. Erin is survived by son, TylorFeltner, daughters, Brianna (John) Sisco and Kasey (fiancé Brighton Shockley), grandson, Tyson Sisco, mother, Lynn Sciple, brother, Zach Feltner, aunt, Leslie Shaver, and very special, devoted friend, Cindy Schwark.

Erin was employed by The Porch Company, Nashville, TN.

Erin will be honored and remembered as a man true to himself, not living a life others expected of him. He had a tough exterior yet a kind and generous heart, tender and gentle soul. He was a fierce believer in the strength of our country and our military.

His love and passions of family and friends, woodworking, caving, history and artifacts, and outdoor activities highlighted his fearless nature and brought immense joy to him.

Erin’s wishes were for his ashes to privately be scattered. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice.

Rest in peace, Erin.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Nicholas, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree.

More Obituaries