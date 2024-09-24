OBITUARY: Lucille ‘Lou’ Ruth Gingras Miarecki

Lucille “Lou” Ruth Gingras Miarecki, age 80 of Lavergne, Tennessee passed peacefully on September 22, 2024 with her family at her side.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed flower gardening and spent many days deep sea fishing with her late father, husband, and children.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Stanley Miarecki; sons, Allen and his wife Nancy, Michael and his wife Sherri, Joseph and his wife Wealth, Daniel and his wife Tonya; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lillian, Paula, and Theresa.

A memorial gathering with the family will be held at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 from 1:00-3:00 PM and again from 6:00-8:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Special Olympics, or Make a Wish Foundation.

