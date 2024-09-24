OBITUARY: Richard Wesley Cole

Richard Wesley Cole, age 83, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Bonnie Hunter Cole; daughter, Stephanie Cole MacDonald; and granddaughter Caroline (Jackson) MacDonald Adcock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Stevenson Cole and Ruth Eleanor Cole; and brother, William Alton Cole.

Richard was born in Washington, D.C. and spent 30 years in Virginia and 37 years in Florida before retiring to Tennessee in 2008. He attended Virginia Tech and George Washington University, obtaining a bachelor’s degree at the former and master’s degree at the latter. Richard was known for his love of God, thirst for knowledge, and excellent craftsmanship. He was a shop teacher for 20 years in Virginia and Florida and won the Virginia Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award in 1970.

Following his many years of teaching, he worked for Flygt as a Project Manager. He and his wife have been active members at church over the years with Richard serving in many capacities such as deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and choir member. Richard took a great interest in Civil War history and spent much of his free time woodworking, watching Western movies, and tending to the yard.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association. An online guestbook is available for the Cole family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Psalms 138:8, Malachi 3: 16-18, Numbers 6:24-26

