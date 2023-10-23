OBITUARY: Lt. Col. Jay Melvin Archer

Lt. Col. Jay Melvin Archer, USAF (Ret.), age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at his home Friday, October 20, 2023.

He was born in Mason City, WA to the late Melvin and Dixie Neal Archer.

Mr. Archer was a 1958 graduate of Washington State University earning his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United State Air Force and the Tennessee Air National Guard.

Mr. Archer also retired from American Airlines as a pilot. He stayed active during retirement by being involved in the Senior Olympics in track and field, tennis, basketball, and volleyball. He had a kind spirit and will be missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Archer is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jackie Archer; children, Jill Schuff, Jason Lee Archer and his wife Clair, and Jenee Shepherd and her husband Brian; grandchildren, Katherine Schuff, Reid Archer and his wife Ashley, Rian Archer, twins Samantha and Nicholas Schuff and his wife Charlotte, Conor Shepherd, Jason Peter Archer, Addison Neal Shepherd, and Thomas Archer; great-grandchildren, Scarlett May Archer and one on the way; and half-sister, Jo Schirr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Archer, and a step-father, Ralph Schirr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

