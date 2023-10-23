OBITUARY: Marshall Donald Allen

Marshall Donald Allen, a loving husband, devoted parent, cherished grandparent, and respected member of the community, passed away on October 21, 2023, at the age of 80.

He was born on March 2, 1943, in Kankakee, Illinois to Geraldine Allen and Dr. E. Drell Allen (Ret. Colonel US Army).

Marshall married his beloved wife, JoAnn Allen, in 1967 and together they shared a deep bond that lasted a lifetime. From their union came two children, Neil “Tom” Allen and Gregory Allen. Tragically, Gregory passed away before Marshall’s own passing. As parents, Marshall and JoAnn were pillars of supportiveness and fairness, providing unwavering love and guidance to their children.

Marshall also leaves behind his brother, David (Sandra) Allen; cousin, Marlene (Grahm) Wright and Donna (Jack) Ferebee and their families.

Their devotion extended to their role as a grandparent as well. They were blessed with one granddaughter named Riley Louise Allen. His sweetheart brought immeasurable joy into Marshall’s life. Their time spent with Riley was filled with cherished memories that will forever hold a special place in the hearts of their family.

Compassionate, grateful, and outgoing were just some of the qualities that Marshall possessed. These qualities not only endeared them to those around them but also shaped their relationships with others. Throughout their life journey, Marshall showed genuine compassion for others, always willing to lend a helping hand or offer words of comfort.

His high integrity and work ethic was noted by family and friends; with an insatiable curiosity for knowledge and an innate talent for business management, Marshall pursued a bachelor’s degree in business administration. This educational foundation propelled them into a successful career as Chief Financial Officer at Hospital Corporation of America. Their dedication and expertise made a lasting impact on both colleagues and the organization they served.

Before embarking on their professional journey, Marshall dutifully served in the Army as a Medic. Their commitment to serving others continued even after leaving the military. It was this sense of duty that defined many aspects of Marshall’s life.

A faithful follower of the Methodist faith, Marshall found solace and strength in their spiritual beliefs. Their devotion to God and attendance to both Whites Chapel in Southlake, TX and Brentwood United Methodist Church brought them peace and a sense of belonging.

To honor Marshall’s remarkable life and bid farewell to a beloved member of the community, a public funeral will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church as well as Whites Chapel UMC in Southlake, TX. Friends, family, and all those touched by Marshall’s presence are invited to join together in celebrating their life and sharing memories that will forever live on.

As we mourn the loss of Marshall Allen, let us remember their unwavering love, steadfast support, and compassionate nature. May they rest in eternal peace, knowing that their legacy of kindness will continue to touch the lives of all those who were fortunate enough to have known them.

