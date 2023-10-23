Scooter’s Coffee Releases New FrankenSCOOOT! Energy Infusion

Omaha, Neb. October 18, 2023 – Move beyond the witches’ brew to sip a spooky drink this Halloween season with the new, spine-tingling FrankenSCOOOT! Energy Infusion from Scooter’s Coffee. This hauntingly refreshing and energizing drink is available now through October 31, and will put a pep in the step of ghosts and ghouls alike.

A scary delicious combination of mouthwatering raspberry and bold blue raspberry flavors bring to life the limited-time FrankenSCOOOT! Energy Infusion. You don’t have to be a scientist to go mad for this concoction.

“At Scooter’s Coffee, we believe that every sip should be an experience, and our new FrankenSCOOOT! Energy Infusion embodies the spirit of the Halloween season in a fun, energizing way,” said Malorie Maddox, Scooter’s Coffee Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re proud to offer our exclusive SCOOOT! Energy™ Infusions in a variety of flavors. They have the same amazing quality as our world-class coffee, which means great flavor. They are a perfect pick-me-up treat to power you through your Halloween celebrations.”

Pair the new FrankenSCOOOT! Energy Infusion with Scooter’s Coffee Sweet Cold Foam, and enjoy it with a Pumpkin Caramelicious® Muffin to make your days sweet instead of scary.

Whether you’re looking to recharge after a night of ghostly fun or simply seeking a delightful, Halloween-themed pick-me-up, make your local Scooter’s Coffee a go-to haunt this Halloween season.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.