OBITUARY: Lindy Rose

Mr. Morris Lynn “Lindy” Rose age 74, of Smyrna, died Monday morning, September 30, at Waters of Smyrna Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. He is survived by Nieces and Nephews.

Mr. Rose is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at Dixon Springs Cemetery for a Graveside Service on Friday morning, October 4, at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Hite officiating. There will be no visitation at the Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lindy, please visit our floral store.