Missing Lebanon Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Cameron Watkins has been found safe.

The Lebanon Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Cameron Watkins. Cameron was last seen leaving his residence this morning, Oct. 10, in the Burdock Street neighborhood and could be in the Murfreesboro/ Smyrna area.

He’s believed to be driving this Chevrolet Trailblazer, with KY tag #841YZE.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cameron Watkins, please contact the Lebanon Police Department immediately at 615-443-2323.

