OBITUARY: Linda Gene Warren

Linda Gene Warren, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Nashville and a resident of Rutherford County.

Linda graduated from Isaac Litton High School in 1964. She played forward on the 1964 girls basketball team that won Nashville Championship and she was Captain of her tennis team. Linda graduated with a BS in Biology in 1968 from Austin Peay State University. She then taught school at Paxton High School in Jacksonville, FL and was head of the Science Department. While there she coached fast pitch softball and basketball.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Alene Sain and James Lee Warren; and sisters, Gaile Locklear and Joan Sloan. She is survived by sisters, Donna Oliver, Betty (Tom) Kinman and Rebecca (Bruce) Kirk, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International. https://www.gideons.org/donate

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Barfield Baptist Church, 550 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Ron Byers will officiate.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

