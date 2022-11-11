OBITUARY: Charles Edward Lambert Sr.

Charles Edward Lambert, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, he was 80 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Effie Mae Lambert; wife, Peggy Lambert; children, Charles Lambert, Jr., Glen Lambert, Mary “Bonnie” Henderson; and a grandson, Christopher Lambert.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Steve Henderson, Jeremy Henderson, Glen Lambert II, Cody Lambert, Justin Lambert, and Kristin Hamelin; several great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Tabatha Lambert and Michelle Lambert; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Lambert retired from Collier Roofing after many years of service. He loved to watch football and racing. He was a wise, loving, and funny man who always put his family first.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with burial following at Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

